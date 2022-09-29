HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Trout fishing opportunities are approaching this fall and winter season here in the Pennsylvania waterways.

Starting the week of Oct. 3 and continuing through mid-December, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) is going to stock around 116,000 hatchery raised adult Rainbow, Brown, and Brook Trout in more than 100 streams and lakes.

Popular fishing spots throughout Pennsylvania will be restocked and ice fishing opportunities will be available throughout the winter.

“Fishing during the fall, especially, provides some of the most beautiful scenery and comfortable temperatures of the year as you enjoy an adventure on your favorite stream or lake,” said Brian Wisner, Director of the PFBC Bureau of Hatcheries. “We’re excited to make that time spent on the water even more enjoyable by making sure there are plenty of stocked trout fishing opportunities available across Pennsylvania to complement the world-class wild trout fisheries that really come alive around the same time the leaves start changing colors.”

In October alone there is going to be about 86,200 trout in the 90 waters, stocked by the PFBC. This will include 52 lakes and 38 stream sections, including 11 Keystone Select Trout Waters, that are managed under Delayed Harvest Artificial Lures Only regulations.

An additional 26 lakes are going to be stocked during the November and December months, with almost 29,600 trout. The stocking schedule can change and more information about it can be found here.

The trout that are stocked during this fall and winter season can be fished for immediately.