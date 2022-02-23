TODAY: AM Clouds, PM Sun, Breezy, Falling Temperatures. Hi 60. Winds: W 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds, Colder. Lo 28. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

THURSDAY: Light Snow & Sleet Showers. Hi 34.

Rain showers came to an end overnight as temperatures continued to climb ahead of a cold front that will sweep through later today. After a very mild and cloudy start (with a lingering shower or two), colder air moves in during the afternoon with temperatures dropping into the 50s and 40s. A strong northwesterly breeze will be around today too. Skies will clear this afternoon with the sun breaking out. Eventually, temperatures will drop into the upper 20s Thursday morning. This colder air will set the stage for a brief wintry event tomorrow and tomorrow night.

Temperatures will be a big factor for the forecast going into tomorrow and tomorrow night. Another area of low pressure will move north, bringing some light snow or sleet showers by late morning and early afternoon Thursday. While this initial hit of moisture will be light, it will mainly affect southern tier counties. The main slug of moisture will affect all of Central PA Thursday night, likely bringing a wintry mix of mainly sleet and some freezing rain depending on temperatures. Temperatures will be crucial to impacts on the roads. The warmer weather over the last few days may help to mitigate widespread issues, but we will likely have some slick conditions into the pre-dawn hours on Friday. Through most of Thursday into early Friday, temperatures will be hovering a few degrees either side of freezing. This is a very marginal event.

By sunrise Friday, temperatures should slowly nudge above freezing, which will lead to just some plain rain showers through late Friday morning. Some sun will break out for Friday afternoon and it turns windy again as colder air descends. Behind this system, the weekend looks chilly with highs Saturday in the 30s and lows in the 20s. Another shot of cold air is expected early next week with highs Monday only in the 30s too. Stay tuned…this system for Thursday is a blip. No big winter storms ahead. We’ll keep you posted.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara