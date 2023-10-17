EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — A new family-owned and operated protein shake cafe recently made its debut in Lancaster County.

The new U3 Nutrition is owned and operated by a husband and wife named Francisco and Odaliza Ullola. According to Francisco, he and his wife were originally from Florida but moved to the Midstate back in 2015.

The couple’s new healthy shake concept is the first business that they have owned and operated together.

The idea for the new U3 Nutrition came after Francisco was struggling with a variety of health problems and was told by a doctor that he would be “lucky to make it to the age of 40.” Following this assessment, he and his wife knew that serious changes needed to be made.

It was at this point that Francisco began including his wife’s protein shakes into his diet while simultaneously cutting out certain unhealthy foods.

The couple later decided to share this healthy meal replacement shake concept with their local Ephrata community.

U3 Nutrition offers a wide variety of healthy treats, which consists of 20 different flavors of protein shakes, 15 different “energy teas”, protein donuts, protein waffles, and protein coffees. It is also important to note that U3 Nutrition specifically uses Herbalife products in most of their healthy creations.

Below is U3 Nutrition’s full menu:

According to Francisco, he and his wife held a soft opening of the new establishment on Monday, September 18, followed by an official grand opening on Friday, October 6.

U3 Nutrition is located in a 500-square-foot space at 122 North Reading Road in Ephrata and their hours of operation are:

Mondays – Fridays // 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturdays – Sundays // 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“[Opening] feels amazing,” Francisco said. “The feedback that we are getting from customers – just wow! It has been huge. We are very grateful for every customer and follower on social media, and we are excited to work with other local businesses to help bring more awareness to the community.”

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.