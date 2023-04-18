PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WHTM) — One of the giant bottles of Heinz ketchup has officially returned to the home of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pittsburgh Panthers.

The two original giant Heinz bottles were removed from the stadium last summer after Heinz Field became Acrisure Stadium. The two bottles had been a fixture for 20 years, and many fans complained.

Now, the Steelers are bringing back one of the bottles, which will sit at the entrance below the scoreboard, which will be renamed “Heinz Gate.”