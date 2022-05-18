(WHTM) – After 11 years of reporting and anchoring at abc27, we say farewell to Mark Hall as he moves to the nation’s capital.

Mark will be the noon and 5 p.m. anchor with our sister station WDVM/WDCW in Washington D.C.

“It’s kind of been you know good week an emotional week,” said Mark on abc27 News at Noon. “You know, just kind of reflecting on a lot of the things, you know, I’ve done here and experiences that I’ve had so it’s starting to hit today.”

Mark grew up in central Pennsylvania and graduated from Susquehanna Township High School and said it was “fun to come back home” to the Midstate.

“It’s been great to come back. You know the three year plan turned into eleven years. I would’ve finished my career here but then it just was an opportunity came that I couldn’t say no to.”

Mark joined abc27 in 1997 as a production assistant and returned in October 2011 as a reporter. Prior to coming back to abc27, Mark worked in Sioux City, Kansas City, and Philadelphia. He attended The University of Pittsburgh where he received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Political Science.

Mark reflected on working with abc27 anchor Dennis Owens and the late great abc27 sports director Gregg Mace, who he said took him under his wing.

“You can always say thank you but it’s just not enough. Those are two guys who really exposed me to the industry and they went about it two completely different ways.”

On behalf of everyone at abc27 and across the Midstate we wish Mark all the best in his new chapter in Washington D.C.