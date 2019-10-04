Farm Report: Acting more like October

We started the month with record heat in the 80s and 90s last week. Now we kick off the weekend with some of us receiving our first frost/freeze of the season across northern PA and New York.

We see a stretch of seasonable conditions for the upcoming week, but not before some much needed rain. Moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will combine with a coastal low pressure on Monday. This will bring a steady soaker for eastern PA, eastern Maryland and New Jersey.

Other areas will get rain, but not as much. Certainly a help for those planting cereal grains. Much of the upcoming week remains seasonable with highs in the 60s/70s and lows in the 40s/50s.