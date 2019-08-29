Farm Report: Low chances for Dorian’s tropical moisture

The east coast of Florida is preparing for Hurricane Dorian this weekend with landfall possible Monday. This is certainly a serious situation for Floridians, but is there any chance it could have impacts farther north?

The likelihood of significant tropical moisture from Dorian lifting northward into the Mid-Atlantic is low, but we are not going to rule it out. The more likely scenario for us will be added atmospheric moisture leading to additional cloud cover.

Any front that moves through the Mid-Atlantic states will also interact with this moisture and could bring showers this week.

We see two fronts; one around Labor Day and another toward midweek. In a nutshell, we can expect some rain, but an all day soaker is doubtful.