Farm Report: Not much change, dry and warm for early October

Perhaps a pattern change for the second week of October...

The major headline for weather across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast states has been the abnormally dry weather, coupled with repeating warm spells. Nighttime temperatures have gradually dropped off, but the strong early fall sun continues the above normal warmth for most days lately.

Over the next week, a strong forecast signal of continued warmth exists from Tuesday through Thursday.

A northerly front may bring some much-needed rain for northern Pennsylvania and points north, but farther south there is not a lot of optimism for rain from the continued series of weak fronts. Temperatures could soar to near 90° for part of the Mid-Atlantic for the middle of the week.



At this point, the lack of substantial rain since mid-July will continue to plague farmers as we wait to see a pattern change that fall will hopefully provide in due time.