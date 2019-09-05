Farm Report: Pattern favors early start to corn harvests

We are tracking plenty of activity in the tropics with several named storms, but the chances of any widespread moisture reaching the Mid-Atlantic states are low. So, we continue the trend of comfortably cooler nights and seasonable afternoons.

Weak fronts will bring times of clouds with occasional showers, but no real sign of soaking rains this week. This trend should allow fall crops to dry down sooner this fall. Barring any tropical systems, we can expect drier than average conditions for mid-September with temperatures near or above average.