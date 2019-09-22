Farm Report: Unseasonably warm and dry weather heading into fall

The current weather pattern continues to hold back the chances for rain and that should not change with another weak front to start next week. Shower chances will be limited with the previously mentioned front and more dry air should build in behind it for the middle of next week. Temperatures briefly start out seasonable for Monday-Tuesday before building back up with more sunshine and heat. Despite three named storms in the Atlantic Ocean, odds remain very small for tropical moisture.

Expect a continuation of the early harvests for beans and corn, with little or no growth for pastures. Given the prolonged dry weather, late season hay or germination for newly planted winter grains can also be expected.