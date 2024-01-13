YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A fatal crash involving multiple vehicles has shut down lanes on I-83 Southbound in York County on Saturday morning.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, they were notified of a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 83 near Exit 40A in Fairview Township, York County at around 1:40 a.m. When first responders arrived on the scene, a driver who was identified as a 21-year-old woman was found dead.

State Police said three other people involved in the crash were transported to Penn State Holy Spirit Medical Center by EMS for evaluation of their injuries.

PSP stated that a preliminary investigation determined that four passenger vehicles and two commercial vehicles were involved in the crash. The southbound lanes of Interstate 83 at Exit 40A are currently shut down while the investigation continues.