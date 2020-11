HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -- Harrisburg Mayor, Eric Papenfuse released police body camera video of an incident that took place Saturday at the home of Dr. Kemika Campbell. Papenfuse says a police officer responded to a noise complaint and entered the gate on Campbell's property. He says the officer was polite, professional and told Campbell, he didn't want to make this a big deal and wanted to leave.

In the video, you can hear the officer ask Campbell for her name and he tells him her first and last name but refuses to give other information. Papenfuse says Campbell escalated the situation after becoming agitated and used abusive language.