ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Officials are at the scene of a fatal crash in Adams County.

According to PennDOT, Route 30 west is closed in Straban Twp between Granite St and Hoffman Road.

It’s not known how many people or vehicles are involved in the accident, however PennDOT has confirmed it is a multi-vehicle accident. 511PA shows the road closed between Hoffman Road and Granite Station Road.