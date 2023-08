EAST PENNSBORO, Pa. (WHTM) – The East Pennsboro Township Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle, fatal motorcycle crash on Route 11 and 15 Southbound.

Officers say the crash occurred in the area of 800 N. Enola Rd., East Pennsboro Township.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Investigators say the preliminary investigation shows the operator was traveling southbound, lost control, and struck a barrier located on the east side of the roadway.