Feeling more like Spring today, rain returns tonight

TODAY: AM Clouds, PM Sun. Hi 61.

TONIGHT: Rain Developing. Lo 46.

FRIDAY: AM Showers, Mild! Hi 62.

Clouds will be stubborn today as high pressure builds in and tries to clear skies for some sunshine later today. Highs this afternoon should make it into the 60s. Try to get in a little time outside because the following several days look wet. In fact, clouds will increase this evening ahead of a front that will bring us rain overnight and then stall out into the weekend.

The first round of showers will come Friday morning with a fast-moving disturbance. The good news for Friday is that rain showers will be confined mainly to the morning. The afternoon and evening might even feature some sunshine! As a warm front lifts north, temperatures should climb into the 60s again before the day closes out. There is some hope that the second half of tomorrow will allow time outdoors too.

The wettest day of the weekend appears to be Saturday as a series of waves cross the nearly-stalled front. Showers will move in by daybreak and likely stick around through most of the afternoon. The axis of heaviest rain could shift a bit in the coming days, but early projections suggest 0.50-1.00″ of rain is possible over parts of Central PA from this round alone. With the rain, temperatures may not even reach 50 degrees Saturday afternoon. Expect another cool and damp day. A cold front will approach the area Sunday and could offer some widely scattered showers or perhaps a t-storm during the afternoon. We do not expect widespread rain or any severe weather at this point. Temperatures may briefly climb into the 70s Sunday afternoon before slightly cooler, drier air settles in for Sunday night and Monday.

Early next week will start off dry and seasonable with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Beyond this weekend, it appears we will need to wait a little while before our next 60 degree day. Cool and rainy weather will await us by the middle of next week once again.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara