HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Moments after nearly all Democrats and many Republicans voted to expel Rep. George Santos (R-New York) from Congress, Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pennsylvania) became among the first prominent Democrats to publicly call for the expulsion of Sen. Bob Menendez (R-New Jersey), who has pleaded guilty to bribery and conspiracy charges.

“He has to go,” Fetterman — speaking Friday morning on ABC’s “The View” — said of Menendez. “”If you are going to expel Santos, how can you allow somebody like Menendez to remain in the Senate?”

Fetterman called Menendez’s alleged actions “much more sinister and serious” than Santos’s.

Fetterman went on to call Menendez “a senator for Egypt, not New Jersey.”