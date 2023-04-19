(WHTM) – Pennsylvania U.S. Senator John Fetterman chaired his first Senate Committee on Agriculture’s Subcommittee on Food and Nutrition, Specialty Crops, Organics, and Research hearing on Wednesday.

The meeting came days after Fetterman returned to the Senate following several weeks of hospitalization for clinical depression.

Fetterman’s hearing focused on protecting SNAP benefits from potential budget cuts.

During the hearing, Fetterman, who is still recovering from his stroke suffered last year, brought up issues SNAP recipients face when they’re victims of fraud.

“This is not a Republican or Democratic issue. SNAP is a critical safety net for all Americans, families, seniors, veterans, and people with disabilities. It’s time to come together and stop playing political games with Americans’ access to food,” said Fetterman.

Fetterman serves on the U.S. Senate Committees on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry; Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs; and Environment & Public Works. He also works on the Special Committee on Aging and the Joint Economic Committee.