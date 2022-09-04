TODAY: Few Pop-Up PM Storms, Mainly North. High 88. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Scattered Showers, Mainly Late. Lo 68. Winds: Light.

LABOR DAY: Periods of Rain, Few Embedded Storms. High 80. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

Yesterday was rather cloudy but we did stay dry. Now we begin to enter a more unsettled stretch of weather with a few pop-up storms possible today ahead of an approaching cold front. Coverage looks pretty spotty, however, so most of the day will be dry and it still looks as though most of the storms would be north of Harrisburg. As the front gets closer, more numerous showers are expected to develop late tonight and into Monday morning.

Labor Day will be damp. We’re not expecting an all-day rain, but there will be steadier periods of rain with embedded storms possible too. It’s much needed rain but the timing is unfortunate for any outdoor plans. Recent trends suggest this front will be grinding to a halt, and additional waves moving along it will lead to more rounds of showers and even steadier rain at times Monday night through Tuesday. It may take until sometime Wednesday for us to dry out. Total rainfall looks to be in the range of 1-2″, but locally heavier pockets are possible where training of heavier rain and storms set up. It looks like the bullseye and highest confidence in heavier rain will be over the mountains north of Harrisburg.

The sun should finally break back out by Thursday as the front leaves us to the south. Highs will struggle Monday-Wednesday before bouncing back into the 80s for late-week. The start of next weekend looks dry and fairly comfortable with high temperatures a few degrees above average.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo