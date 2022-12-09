NARVON, Pa. (WHTM) — The final defendant who was convicted of murdering Dennis Pitch at his Salisbury Township home in 2016 was sentenced Friday afternoon In Lancaster County Court.

According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office 46-year-old Kristopher Smits was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole plus 16.5 to 40 years. Smith must also pay a shared $15,812 in restitution with the three other defendants.

Smith knew Pitch and was the connecting piece between Baker and Christopher Lyles, who lived in Delaware County and drove to Lancaster County to commit the crime.

Smith was found guilty by a jury of first-degree murder and two counts each of robbery, burglary, and conspiracy after a four-day trial before President Judge Ashworth in August. Smith declined to speak when President Judge Ashworth gave him the opportunity.

President Judge Ashworth mentioned Smith’s extensive criminal history dating back to 1993 and called this “one of the most heinous crimes available.”

“Over the course of proceedings people always asked me which of these defendants was the worst,” Assistant District Attorney Mark Fetterman said during the sentencing hearing. “I always said Michael Baker, but I was wrong. It’s Mr. Smith.”

On the night of Dec. 2, 2016, Baker, Lyles, and Smith went into the home while Bills stayed in the car. The victim was fatally shot in the head and torso. Upon returning to the vehicle, Smith told Bills, “It didn’t go as planned.”

The victim’s family, friends, and coworkers became concerned when he didn’t show for work and found him dead inside his home on Dec. 4, 2016. Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Jonathan Potoka filed charges on April 23, 2018.

Assistant District Attorney Tiffanie Camarota assisted in the prosecution.