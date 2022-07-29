LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Mega Millions jackpot just keeps getting bigger–now up to just under $1.3 billion dollars, hours before the big drawing. The top prize up for grabs tonight is the second biggest in the history of the game.

What should you do if fate makes you the lucky winner?

Jesse Landis is a certified financial planner at the Landis Financial Advisors in Lancaster.

He says if luck is on your side, you won’t actually go home with a billion dollars.

“Unfortunately not, you do have to consider taxes. It’s about 37 percent for federal taxes so Uncle Sam is going to reach into your pocket for that and then you have Pennsylvania state tax as well which is a flat fee of 3.07%,” said Jesse Landis, a certified financial planner at Landis Financial Advisors.

Landis says you should do these three things immediately after winning.

“You definitely don’t want to get your phone out and start posting all over social media. That’s just going to open yourself up to fraud and harassments,” Jesse Landis said. “You’re going to want to contact a qualified attorney and then also speak to a certified financial planner such as myself.”

In Pennsylvania, remaining anonymous is not an option, so while it wouldn’t be a bad payday, remember not every lottery win ends well.

“A lot of lottery stories don’t end up positive because people blow threw their money. I think having personal responsibility and also a good team behind you is really essential,” Landis said.

So what would you do if you won the grand prize?

One resident in Lancaster chimed in.

“I would pay a bunch of debt off, buy some real estate, some property and make sure everyone in my family is cool,” said Francisco Ramos, of Lancaster.