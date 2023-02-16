LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — Dubbed Winter’s Coolest Event, the annual Fire and Ice festival returns to Lititz starting on Feb. 17.

The event features 10 days of ice sculptures, food trucks, and shopping in the warmth of the town’s downtown shops.

Returning this year are the Lititz Lions Chili Cookoff and the Winter FUNderland Event. That is a kid-focused day with activities, bouncy attractions, and many other offerings for children. There are other offerings such as a scavenger hunt and a fire and ice-themed pub crawl, which will feature a listing of all the Lititz bars and restaurants featuring fire and ice-themed drinks.

Then, on Feb. 24- 25, the fire comes back as a nationally renowned fire performer is expected to wow the crowds.

You can see a full list of activities by clicking here.

Metered parking will be available throughout the event, and the festival kicks off Feb. 17 at 4 p.m. and runs through Feb. 26.