UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Upper Allen Township, Cumberland County.

The fire is occurring in the 2100 block of Hastings Drive in the Township, according to the Upper Allen Township Fire Department.

No word on any injuries or how many have been displaced because of the fire at this time.

abc27 has a crew on the scene and will update with further information as we receive it

This is a developing story. Stay with abc27 for further updates on this story.