BETHEL, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dollar General distribution center suffered at least $250,000 in damages after a fire late Friday night.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, multiple 911 calls were made for a fire in the 930,000-square-foot building in Bethel Township.

Crews located a fire in the middle of the warehouse involving a piece of machinery and a storage rack of consumer goods stored in pallets.

Sprinklers were activated inside the building and the fire was contained.

Approximately 20 employees were inside and one received medical attention for smoke inhalation. No firefighters were injured during the response.

State Police say the cause is being investigated by the State Police Fire Marshal Unit.