LETTERKENNY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire damaged a home in Letterkenny Township, Franklin County on Sunday, Aug. 6

According to the Franklin Fire Company, the fire occurred just after 7 a.m. in the first block of Canterbury Drive in the township. When crews arrived on the scene they saw that flames were coming from the roof of the structure.

The company states that the bulk of the fire was knocked down within 20 minutes and that units remained on the scene for over two hours.

Franklin Fire Company says two residents who were not home at the time of the fire have been displaced.

The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire at this time.