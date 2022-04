SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire has damaged a hotel building in Swatara Township, Dauphin County.

The fire started at a Rodeway Inn, located at the 600 block of Eisenhower Boulevard.





No word on any injuries or fatalities at this time.

This is a developing story.