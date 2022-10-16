LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Colonial Park Fire Company and mutual aid units responded to a house fire this morning in Lower Paxton Township.

According to the Fire Chief of The Colonial Park Fire Company, the units were dispatched at around 6 a.m. this morning after a report was made of a house fire. Fire units arrived at the scene at 4460 Union Deposit Road in Harrisburg, where they were faced with a fire that took about 30 minutes to put out.

The house has substantial damage and the fire displaced two adults who are currently being cared for by the Red Cross.

According to the Fire Chief, The Colonial Park Fire Company was assisted with mutual aid from the remainder of Lower Paxton Township, Susquehanna Township, Swatara Township, Harrisburg City, Penbrook Borough, and Paxtang Borough.

The Fire Chief reminds everyone to check their smoke detectors to make sure they are working properly, as well as change the batteries.