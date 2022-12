YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire in York City damaged row homes on Saturday afternoon.

According to fire officials, it happened on the 400 block of West Princess Street in the city during the afternoon hours.

The Red Cross is helping those who were affected by the fire. Officials say that 17 adults and five children have been displaced because of this fire.

No word yet on a cause of the fire at this time.