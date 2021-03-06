Fire destroys ‘Biden Barn’ in Mifflin County

REEDSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire destroyed a barn commonly known as the ‘Biden Barn’ early Saturday morning.

Fire crews were called to the barn on Tea Creek Raod in Reedsville just before 1 a.m. Saturday.

Flames and smoke could be seen in dash cam video from a fire truck as crews arrived.

The owners of the barn painted the U.S. flag, Biden Harris, and unity over division on the barn during the 2020 election cycle.

It was used as an event space.

There is a GoFundMe account setup to help the owners recover.

The Mifflin County Regional Police are investigating the cause of the fire.