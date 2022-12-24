NEW FREEDOM, Pa. (WHTM) — A home in New Freedom was engulfed in flames early Saturday morning, displacing four people and causing minor injuries.

According to the Rose Fire Company #1, New Freedom Volunteers and the First alarm assignment were alerted that there was a reported structure fire at around 1:09 a.m. Saturday morning. The fire was reported to be at a house on Waltimyer Road.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

After responding, two fire chiefs reported that the home was fully involved, and all the occupants were out of the home, fire chiefs say.

The Rose Fire Company #1 stated that units from the Maryland Line Volunteer Fire Company and Rose Fire Company arrived immediately and pulled three hand lines. All of the occupants were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Crews remained on the scene for nearly four hours before clearing the scene. The conditions for the members weren’t the greatest due to the frigid temperatures and winds. Fire chiefs reported that there were major freezing problems, as well as ice hazards.