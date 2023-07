Smoke from fire and explosion floats in Rahpo Township on July 5, 2023.

RAPHO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Emergency crews are responding to a reported propane explosion and fire at a building in the 900 block of Colebrook Road of Rapho Township in Lancaster County.

Currently there are no reported injuries.

The 900 block of Colebrook Road is closed and in a tweet Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons urged residents to avoid the area.