MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Christmas is coming early to Manheim Township.

The fire and rescue department will be collaborating with police for “a morning with Santa at the Richmond Fire Station.”

Fire Station 202, located in Manheim Township, will be transformed into the North Pole.

There will be decorations, hot chocolate, and photo opportunities with Santa himself!

The Manheim Township School Chorus will be singing Christmas carols as well.

“This time of year, where it’s a magical season with the holidays and just being a part of that and sharing with our community and sharing our space. It’s really important that our community gets to see the space we’re currently occupying here at Richmond Square,” said Chief Scott Little of the Manheim Township Fire Rescue.

The Christmas Party will take place Saturday, Dec. 17, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The whole community is invited.