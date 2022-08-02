DAUPHIN BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Multiple fire companies responded to a reported house fire on the 1000 block of Kathryn Avenue in Dauphin Borough on August 2, according to Dauphin County dispatchers.

Neighbors reported thick plumes of smoke coming up from the area at around 10 p.m.

It is unclear at this time if anyone is injured, how long it will take firefighters to extinguish the flames, or how the fire started. Dauphin County dispatchers reported that there were no known injuries as of 10:07 p.m.