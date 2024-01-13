DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The First 10th Congressional District Forum, marking the first time all eight Democratic candidates will be together, will be happening on Saturday.

It will be taking place at 3 p.m. at the Widner University Law School. People will have the chance to meet and ask questions to the eight Democratic candidates. All of the candidates are looking for your vote to beat Republican Scott Perry and represent the 10th District in The House.

The event will take place until 5 p.m. in room A-180.