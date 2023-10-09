MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Golf Galaxy storefront location will soon be opening its doors for the first time in Central Pennsylvania.

abc27 news reported back in July when a spokesperson from Dick’s Sporting Goods confirmed that a new Golf Galaxy would be opening in Mechanicsburg. According to Golf Galaxy’s website, they are owned by Dick’s Sporting Goods, and are known for being a “world-class golf retailer” that offers a wide variety of:

Golf equipment

Golf apparel

Golf accessories

Golf technology

Golf gifts

For more information on what the new Golf Galaxy will offer, you can click here.

According to a July 3, 2023, Facebook post by Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate, the new Golf Galaxy will soon occupy a 22,000-square-foot space at the Silver Creek Plaza on 6391 Carlisle Pike.

Golf Galaxy progress update (Courtesy of Mac Bell)

Golf Galaxy progress update (Courtesy of Mac Bell)

Golf Galaxy progress update (Courtesy of Mac Bell)

Golf Galaxy progress update (Courtesy of Mac Bell)

The new golf retailer will be joining other businesses such as Neato Burrito, Urban Churn, Panera, and REI.

The new Mechanicsburg Golf Galaxy is slated to have its official grand opening weekend from Friday, October 27 through Sunday, October 29, according to its website. In celebration of their grand opening weekend, they will be offering a coupon for $10 off a purchase of $50 or more and $25 off your purchase of $100 or more.

Golf Galaxy opened its first storefront back in 1997 and quickly became the world’s first and only interactive golf store, according to its website.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.