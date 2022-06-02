(WHTM) — The Philadelphia Department of Public Health has identified a Philadelphia resident who is probable for monkeypox based on preliminary testing at the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Bureau of Laboratories. The Philadelphia Department of Public Health is working alongside the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The threat to Philadelphians from monkeypox is extremely low,” said Health Department Acute Communicable Disease Program Manager Dana Perella.

Monkeypox is significantly less contagious than COVID-19 and is containable when proper care is sought out promptly. A vaccine for monkeypox is available through the CDC for high-risk individuals.

The current outbreak was first confirmed by a British resident on May 6, 2022. Since then there have been confirmed cases in 29 different non-endemic countries, including the United States. The CDC reports that there are 19 confirmed cases in ten different states.

There has only been one death worldwide so far.

Anyone who is experiencing symptoms of monkeypox, such as an unexplained rash on their face, palms, arms, legs, genitals, or perianal region that may be accompanied by flu-like illness should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

Monkeypox is spread through close, personal contact. Initial symptoms include fever, fatigue, headache, and enlarged lymph nodes.

For more information on monkeypox, see the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s newly updated fact sheet: https://www.health.pa.gov/topics/Documents/Diseases%20and%20Conditions/Monkeypox.pdf.