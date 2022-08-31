PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Jollibee is coming to Pennsylvania! The Filipino fast food restaurant will be making its debut in Philadelphia.

Jollibee is a Filipino fast food restaurant that is known for their Jolly Crispy Chicken, burgers, Peach Mango Pies, and sweet-style Jolly Spaghetti.

You can view their menu here.

This will be the first Jollibee location to open in Pennsylvania. The restaurant is located at 7340 Bustleton Ave, Philadelphia, Pa. 19149.

As of now there isn’t an official opening date, but it will be coming very soon.