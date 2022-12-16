LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Earlier this week, industry leading architectural design service provider CORE Design Group + Mula relocated to a new office building at the west-end of Lancaster City.

Back in June 2021, formerly known as CORE Design Group, a professional service provider of architectural design and structural engineering, announced an official merger with the former Richard F. Mula Architects – a unified band of design and engineering professionals.

According to the company, the merger between the two companies allowed for each of their portfolios to become enhance in many areas, such as:

Healthcare

Senior living

Higher education

Multi-use housing

Industrial sector

“With this merger, we are combining our strengths to offer a deeper understanding of the professional services we can provide to our clients in different market sectors,” Founding Principal of Mulá Architects Richard F. Mulá said. “Ultimately, we will have a bigger impact and presence within the communities we serve.”

Fast forward to Dec. 14, 2022 and the merged company, now called CORE Design Group + Mula, announced that they will be relocating to a new office space on the west end of Lancaster, on 941 Wheatland Ave., Suite 402. According to the company, this move became necessary in-order to better accommodate the needs of their growing team.

The new office space on Wheatland Ave. was formerly known as the home to Hamilton Watch Company. According to the company, the modern fourth-floor suite features an open floor plan, breakout meeting rooms, and a ‘zen’ room.