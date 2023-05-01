Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY.

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Incase you missed it, there were five businesses that announced their closures this month in the Midstate.

Here is a recap of all the business closures in April:

Closings:

A local, family-owned furniture store recently announced that it will be closing its doors after 31 years. Sofas Unlimited is owned and operated by Jack Lashay who will soon be retiring. The business is expected to close once they sell out of their inventory.

This York County BBQ restaurant recently closed on April 16. 3 Hogs BBQ was first opened in August 2014 and was owned and operated by Matt Albright and Allen Kuhn. Though their restaurant is closed, their food truck will remain operational.

A local American diner in Lancaster County recently closed its doors after five years of being open – they closed on April 23. Max’s Eatery’s sister restaurant called Max & Go will remain open.

A local gastropub named Hunger & Thirst, which is owned and operated by two brothers, Andrew and David Neff, recently announced they would be closing on April 29. The business first opened its doors back in May 2013.

A local AMC movie theatre in Chambersburg recently closed its doors after being open for the past 34 years

To see a list of recent Midstate openings, click here.