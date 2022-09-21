SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police have announced that five more suspects have been arrested after they were found to be involved in a shooting in which two children were shot shortly before midnight on Aug. 11, 2022.
According to police, Officers were dispatched to a home in the 4900 block of Cumberland Street in Swatara Township shortly before midnight on Aug. 11 for a report of shots fired.
When officers arrived, they found that two young children were struck by the gunfire and were seriously injured. Police have said that they believe this was a targeted attack, but that they do not believe that the children were the intended target of the shooting.
One person, 24-year-old Darrell Henderson-Baylor was arrested back in early September.
The five people who were charged in connection with this shooting are:
- 25-year-old Kani Little of Swatara Township
- 24-year-old Brianna Smith of Middletown
- 28-year-old Michael Roberts of Harrisburg
- 24-year-old Fritz Volcy of Swatara Township
- 26-year-old Mardoche Petit-Phare Brooklyn, New York
Henderson-Baylor, Little, Smith, and Roberts have all been charged with four counts of criminal attempted homicide.
This investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to contact Swatara Detective Pat Corkle at 717-564-2550.