CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — The Midstate hosted many remembrance ceremonies on Monday. For the West Shore Rotary Club, it was not just about looking back.

In honor of those who lost their lives on 9/11, the Flags for Heroes event pays tribute to all the heroes who walk among us, which include teachers, directors, nurses, and first responders.

“The people who put service before self and who are more focused on the rights and even the lives of others than they are for themselves. And just what a beautiful thing that is,” Keynote Speaker Dr. Tracey C. Jones said.

abc27’s Dennis Owens served as Emcee for the event at Camp Hill United Methodist Church.