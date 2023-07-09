PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Much of the Midstate is under a flood watch due to the possibility of heavy rain impacting the area during the day on Sunday.

The abc27 MeterologistJackson Chastain says that the latest weather model runs have been relatively favorable in terms of robust convection. This will result in heavy rainfall rates in South Central Pennsylvania. The Weather Prediction Center has also put places east of the Harrisburg region under a moderate risk of excessive rainfall.

The region is also under a slight risk of severe weather, including the possibility of damaging winds and hail with some storms.

A flood watch for the Midstate is in effect starting at noon Sunday and will last through the evening.

The National Weather Service says that flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected with locally higher amounts possible.

If you encounter flood waters, turn around and don’t drown. The National Weather Service states to be on the lookout for rapidly rising waters during a heavy thunderstorm.

