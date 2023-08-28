CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Giant Company announced on Monday, Aug. 28 that flu shots are now available at all Giant and Martin’s Pharmacies.

The company says it offers several types of flu shots for children, adults, and seniors. Most flu shots are covered by insurance plans and have $0 copays. No appointment is needed and the shots are administered by Giant or Martin’s in-store pharmacists.

“The most effective way to fight the flu is by getting your annual flu shot,” said Leigh Shirley, director of pharmacy operations, at The GIANT Company. “As the flu virus changes, flu vaccinations are reformulated each year, which is why it is so important for your entire family to get vaccinated, especially older adults and young children. Talking with your pharmacist is a great way to learn more about how you can protect yourself and the ones you love from the upcoming cold and flu season.”

Beginning on Sept. 15 and running through Oct. 7, certain Giant or Martin’s pharmacies will offer drive-up vaccinations. This is where patients can drive into a parking spot at a designated area of the parking lot and be vaccinated without leaving their car.

