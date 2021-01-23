Flurries this evening, snow and sleet arrives Monday night

TODAY: Increasing Clouds, Breezy Early. Hi 35. Winds: NW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: A Few Flurries Or Snow Showers, Calmer. Lo 26. Winds: Becoming Calm.

MONDAY: Increasing Clouds Through the Afternoon. Snow Develops After 5pm, May Start As Light Rain. Hi 38. Winds: Calm.

Yesterday was a cold and windy day. Today will offer calmer but still breezy conditions as temperatures remain on the seasonably chilly side. Clouds will be on the increase as a storm approaches from out west and we could see some flurries or snow showers this evening as a disturbance on the leading edge swings through. Temperatures will drop into the 20s overnight under mainly cloudy skies.

Timing of this storm still brings wintry precipitation into our area after sunset Monday, but in the last 24 hours, trends have been for a weaker, more strung out storm with slightly warmer air at the surface. This means a big snow-maker is not expected, and with temperatures struggling to drop below freezing Monday evening, it may take until late Monday night and early Tuesday morning for impacts to take place, and by then it would likely be from sleet or freezing rain. A lingering wintry mix Tuesday morning will turn to mainly plain rain showers for the afternoon as temperatures slowly climb back above freezing.

After a dry day Wednesday, another storm will bring us some snow as we head into Thursday morning, with heaviest amounts likely to be south of Rte. 30. We’ll keep watching trends with this one with a couple of inches possible. Overall, it will be much more seasonable this upcoming week with highs in the 30s and overnight lows in the 20s. Next weekend looks chilly to start with more light snow possible Sunday.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo