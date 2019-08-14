Foamy substance flows into creek from York’s wastewater facility

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – York may be the White Rose City, but another white thing is causing a bit of concern, especially for runners and bikers along the Rail Trail just north of Route 30.

That’s because the City of York Public Works reports that a foamy substance was found flowing out of the city’s wastewater treatment plant Tuesday and into Codorus Creek.

The Pretreatment Permit and Compliance Manager was able to identify the source of the foamy substance and found that it did not originate from the Wastewater Treatment Plant. The city did not clarify, however, where it came from.

The Department of Environmental Protection is investigating and said it appears to have entered the plant through a sewer collection system. They say it appears to be a type of surfactant which foams when agitated.

The water passed through the treatment plant and was discharged into the creek. Samples were taken to identify the substance and possible source. No dead or distressed aquatic life has been observed.