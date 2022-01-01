Fog this morning, periods of steady rain today

TODAY AM Fog, Periods of Rain. Hi 56. Winds: Light.

TONIGHT: Showers, Especially This Evening. Lo 51. Winds: Light. Storm Total Rainfall Upwards Of An Inch.

SUNDAY: A Few Showers, Turning Colder By Late-PM. Hi 57. Winds: Becoming NW 10-20 mph.

We kick off 2022 on the wet and mild side with a potent storm approaching out of the south. First, watch for patchy areas of dense fog this morning as visibility can be abruptly limited to less than a half mile in spots. Steadier showers will overspread the area through late-morning, with perhaps a brief break in the steadiest rain early this afternoon. That won’t last though with an even heavier round of showers expected to push through early this evening, likely pushing most areas over an inch of rain storm total. The heaviest rain will taper to just a few showers or some drizzle overnight.

Sunday will feature only a few showers, mainly during the middle part of the day with the cold front. Ahead of the front, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s Sunday morning, but by late Sunday afternoon and evening, temperatures will crash through the 40s and 30s, eventually bottoming out in the mid to upper 20s by first thing Monday morning. Monday looks to be a dry but cold and breezy day with highs only in the mid-30s.

The middle part of next week looks dry and a bit milder with highs pushing into the upper 40s by Wednesday. However, changes take place toward late-week as another cold shot of air moves through Thursday, potentially setting up for some rain or snow Thursday night into Friday morning. The track of this expected storm will be crucial to precipitation-type, with guidance suggesting a track somewhere just east of the Mid-state, which will make it a close call.

It will turn colder by the start of next weekend with highs back down into the 30s and lows plunging into the low 20s. Some sights of winter on the horizon!

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo