Staying hot & humid through Thursday Video

TODAY: Hazy Sun, Hot & Humid, Stray PM T-Storm. Hi 93.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Patchy Fog. Lo 74.

THURSDAY: Hazy Sun, Scattered PM T-Storms. Hi 91.

Expect two more days of hazy, hot, and humid weather with highs in the 90s and heat index values well over 100 degrees during the afternoon. Today will bring the outside chance for stray t-storm, but without a good trigger around, most backyards will likely stay dry. Tonight will be mostly clear and muggy with patchy fog developing toward dawn. Lows will be in the mid 70s. Tomorrow will offer a better chance of afternoon and evening downpours and t-storms as a cold front moves through the Commonwealth. Outdoor plans tomorrow evening could be affected so keep an eye to the radar and we'll keep you posted too of course.

The cold front will linger near the PA/MD line on Friday, keeping clouds and showers in the viewing area for the last day of the work week with temperatures around 80 degrees. Saturday may start off with drizzle as we remain cloudy throughout the day. Saturday's highs take a massive hit with temperatures staying in the 60s all day! What a change!

Tropical Storm Gordon moved inland last night and will track into the middle of the nation through the rest of the week before turning eastward by the weekend. Model guidance suggests the remnants of Gordon head our way by the end of the weekend and early next week. At this time, it looks like Sunday and Monday will be rather wet with 1-3" of rain possible over those two days from the remnants of Gordon. Obviously, there are still several days to fine tune this forecast...and we will...so stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara