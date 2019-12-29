Former ABC27 anchor, Air Force veteran John Micka passes away at age 75

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Former ABC27 News anchor, reporter and producer John Micka passed away at the age of 75.

The Air Force veteran was born in Harrisburg.

He worked at the station in the 1970s and 1980s.

Coworkers called him a kind, hardworking man who was dedicated to his community.

A tribute to honor his life will be held Monday, January 6 at 11 a.m. at Matinchek Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Middletown.

There will also be a burial with military honors at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.

Loved ones ask in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to the Animal Rescue League of Berks County.