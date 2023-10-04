(WHTM) – Former abc27 and WGAL anchor Janelle Stelson has officially announced her campaign for Pennsylvania’s 10th Congressional District seat.

Stelson, who resigned from WGAL in September, will be joining a crowded Democratic primary with the hopes of facing incumbent Republican Scott Perry in November.

“I have lived and worked in Central Pennsylvania for nearly 40 years. It has been my honor to tell the stories of thousands of people. But there’s one story that’s getting harder to ignore, because it keeps getting worse: Our Congressman, Scott Perry,” Stelson said in her video campaign announcement.

Four Democrats have formally announced their candidacies: retired Marine Mike O’Brien, Harrisburg City Council Member and 2022 Democratic nominee Shamaine Daniels, and Army veterans Rick Coplen and Bob Forbes.

Sources tell abc27 News that Blake Lynch, the Senior Vice President and Chief Impact Officer of WITF, and businessman John Broadhurst are also considering entering the race.

The date for Pennsylvania’s spring primary remains undecided as state lawmakers consider two bills to move the election to either late March or early April.