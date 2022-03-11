CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Former Carlisle Police Department detective Christopher Collare was sentenced to 75 months in prison after a federal investigation found he used his position to obtain sex from two women.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Collare agreed to accept sex or money in exchange for not appearing at a 2015 evidentiary hearing so that a criminal charge would be dismissed.

Collare was also accused of accepting sexual favors in exchange for taking steps to help reduce a potential sentence in 2018.

In addition to bribery, the jury convicted Collare of distributing heroin in 2016, lying in November 2015 on a federal form he completed during the process of becoming an FBI task force officer, and of making multiple false statements when interviewed by federal agents in May 2018.

Collare had been indicted in January 2020 after serving as a police officer for Carlisle from 1996 to October 2018. He was a member of the drug task force from November 2011 to May 2018 and a member of the FBI task force from November 2015 to May 2018.

He was officially convicted by a federal jury on July 16, 2021, for bribery, drug distribution and making false statements.

“A badge carries enormous responsibility along with the trust it confers,” said Special Agent in Charge Jacqueline Maguire. “Those who abuse that responsibility will find themselves on the wrong side of the law, facing the stark reality that crossing the line comes with punishment. Law enforcement officers at every level – local, state, federal – owe the public honest services free from bias or self-indulgent actions.”

“We rely on law enforcement officers to do their work with honesty and integrity. Instead, Collare exploited his official position, accepting bribes of sex and money in exchange for taking actions in prosecutions. Now, he will be held accountable for the bribery and lies,” said Russell W. Cunningham Special Agent in Charge of the Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General Washington Field Office.

The FBI’s Philadelphia Field Office Harrisburg Resident Agency and the Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General Washington Field Office investigated the case. Trial Attorney James I. Pearce of the Criminal Division’s Appellate Section (formerly with the Public Integrity Section) and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Carlo D. Marchioli and Phillip J. Caraballo of the Middle District of Pennsylvania prosecuted the case.