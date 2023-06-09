(WHTM) — How much trouble is Former President Donald Trump actually in? That depends on who you ask, as some Republicans are divided.

“I think everybody has to look at this carefully,” said former federal judge John Jones.

Jones is no stranger to the GOP. He ran for office as a Republican and was appointed to the bench by Republican President George W. Bush.

But unlike some in his party, Jones is not rushing to the defense of Former President Donald Trump.

“They’re buying the narrative that I think the former president is putting out,” Jones said.

Jones believes Trump is in trouble, a lot of it, after being indicted on federal charges in an investigation of his handling of classified documents.

“This is a serious set of crimes that if the government proves any substantial part of its case, he’s in jeopardy of going to prison,” said Jones.

Jones says Trump’s GOP defenders should see it that way too despite the ex-president’s emphatic denials.

“I’m innocent and we will provide that very, very soundly and hopefully very quickly,” Trump said after the indictment was released.

Republicans, like House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, have come to Trump’s defense.

“I don’t know whether the former president is guilty or not, but I don’t think we should pre-judge this and to say, as Speaker McCarthy did, that we’re going to investigate the DOJ because they brought charges, we sound like a banana republic,” Jones added.

McCarthy cites that other public officials have obtained classified information. But Jones says it’s not the same.

“This is willfully failing to turn it over if proven to the feds after repeated requests,” Jones said.